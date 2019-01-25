Sunderland set to face League One rivals in Checkatrade Trophy semi-final

Sunderland will face Bristol Rovers in the semi-final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Jack Ross' side will travel to the Memorial Stadium with a trip to the national stadium potentially just 90 minutes away.

That means Sunderland will face the Gas twice in the space of a matter of days, with the pair facing-off in League One on February 23.

This tie will be played on the week commencing February 25, although this could change should the game be selected for live television coverage.

Sunderland have already scooped £155,000 from their success in the Checkatrade Trophy this season - and could be in line for a further £50,000 windfall if they can navigate their way through this semi-final.

Wembley Stadium will host the final of the competition on March 31.