Sunderland set to be pipped to defender signing by promotion rivals Ipswich Town - reports

The Black Cats are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, with their full-back areas sparse on numbers.

Denver Hume is continuing to weigh-up a new contract, but the club’s transfer team are busy seeking further recruits as they look to strengthen the club’s backline.

And one name who was reportedly under consideration by Sunderland was Middlesbrough left-back Coulson, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium.

Hayden Coulson

But TeamTalk now claim that the 23-year-old is set to swap Teesside for East Anglia and join Ipswich Town

Luton Town were also said to be keen on Coulson, but the Tractor Boys – who have already completed several eye-catching deals this summer – look to have won the race.

It remains to be seen whether the rumoured deal will be a permanent switch or a loan move.

