Sunderland set to assess winger as Luke Molyneux is recalled from successful loan

Sunderland have recalled winger Luke Molyneux after his half-season loan at Gateshead came to an end.

The 20-year-old made the temporary switch to the National League side in September and has since caught the eye with a number of impressive displays.

Molyneux racked up 18 appearances during his time at the International Stadium and netted three times while providing five assists.

His half-season loan deal had the option to be extended until the end of the current campaign and, while Gateshead were keen for him to stay, the Black Cats have decided to bring the winger back to the Stadium of Light.

Jack Ross will now have a decision to make on the youngster and is likely to assess his options in the coming weeks.

The Scot could choose to use Molyneux as an extra option in his squad as they eye promotion from League One, or may be keen to see the youngster handed an opportunity at a higher level.