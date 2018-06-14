Sunderland set to appoint former Eastleigh man as new Academy manager

Have your say

Sunderland are set to appoint Paul Reid as their new academy manager.

The former defender has been working in a backroom role at Eastleigh, the club that Stewart Donald recently relinquished control of in order to take over at Sunderland.

The 36-year-old looks set to replace Jimmy Sinclair, who left the post shortly after Donald's takeover was confirmed.

It is the latest move in a busy summer of restructuting behind the scenes.

Fitness coach Adrian Lamb and physiotherapist Dave Binningsley recently left the club.

Jack Ross is expected to make further additions to his backroom staff in the coming weeks, after Robbie Stockdale and Adrian Tucker departed.