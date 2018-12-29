Sunderland set Josh Maja contract deadline with Lynden Gooch on brink of agreeing new deal

Josh Maja has been set a deadline to agree a new Sunderland contract.

The 20-year-old has been offered a new deal by Sunderland but is yet to commit and with the January deadline looming, the Black Cats feel a conclusion is needed.

Lynden Gooch, however, is on the brink of putting pen to paper.

"Josh has been made an offer and a deadline has been set, which will bring things to a head one way or another, over the course probably over the next week," Jack Ross said.

"I'm still hopeful Josh will stay at the club but we're keen for a conclusion one way or another.

"I think that would be the conclusion of the week leading up to Charlton, I think that's accurate."

Maja scored his 13th league goal of the season against Shrewsbury Town as the Black Cats played out a 1-1 draw.

A number of Championship clubs are interested in Maja and should he decide not to commit, they will be left with a difficult decision as to whether they should cash in or not.

"I am not avoiding the question, it is not just my decision, as you can imagine," Ross said.

“I am probably stating the obvious but I would just want to keep him at the club but I am also understanding of a business model that a club needs to operate to and how it views its assets, assets that may depreciate in value for very different reasons.

“Simply from player to manager, I would believe he would stay with the club because of the relationship I have with him and conversations I have had with him.

“But until anything is concluded either way, I couldn’t say for definite.”

Only Tom Eaves has scored more goals in the third tier this season.

Ross hopes that there will be confirmation of an agreement with Gooch shortly.

"Lynden is as far as I'm aware all but agreed, subject to paperwork," he said.

"Until it's signed and registered, I believe that to be the case.

"On Lynden it's positive."