Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship this weekend – but what is the latest on the injury and suspension front?

Alex Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five league fixtures this season, following a 1-0 win at Stoke, yet the squad remains low on numbers with one week remaining until the end of the transfer window.

Sunderland were without several first-team players against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how they are shaping up ahead of the Norwich fixture:

Dan Neil

Neil missed the win over Stoke following his red card against Sheffield United.

The midfielder, 20, only had to serve a one-match suspension, though, as his dismissal was for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity rather than for serious foul play.

Neil will therefore be available for selection against Norwich.

Leon Dajaku

The German winger, 21, hasn’t been in the squad for Sunderland’s last three league matches and remains a doubt with a thigh issue.

Daniel Ballard

It’s been confirmed the defender will be sidelined for the ‘foreseeable future’ after suffering a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

"It is difficult to put a timescale on it," said Neil following the setback.

"We have a few other scans to undertake - and a couple of specialists to see - to fully understand the severity of it, but that process is underway to ensure he then receives the necessary treatment to get him back as soon as we can.”

Corry Evans

The Sunderland captain missed his side’s defeat at Sheffield United with a minor hamstring injury but came off the bench at half-time against Stoke last time out.

Read more

Carl Winchester

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for the 29-year-old, who is yet to feature in the Championship and has been sidelined with a back problem.

Neil said last week: “Unfortunately for us, at the moment, Winny is injured, so he’s out for a little while.