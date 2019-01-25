Sunderland set for £20,000 windfall but face more fixture congestion as Bristol Rovers tie confirmed

Sunderland's trip to Bristol Rovers in the Checkatrade Trophy has been confirmed - and it signals more fixture congestion for the Black Cats.

The Black Cats were handed a trip to the Memorial Stadium in the semi-final of the competition earlier today - avoiding promotion rivals Portsmouth in the last four of the competition.

And while ties were initially scheduled to take place on the week commencing February 25, Sunderland's trip to tackle the Gas will take place on Tuesday, March 5 in a 7:45pm kick-off.

That means that the rearranged league fixture with Accrington Stanley will also have to be rearranged.

Sunderland's initial visit to the Wham Stadium was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch and was later rearranged to March 5.

But it will now have to be rescheduled once again with the Checkatrade Trophy clash taking precedence.

There is a positive for the Black Cats, however.

With the game having been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports, Sunderland stand to receive a small financial windfall.

EFL rules state that each club participating in a televised semi-final clash is eligible for a £20,000 payout - which will take the club's total earnings from the competition before any further progression to £175,000.