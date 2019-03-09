Sunderland sell-out of category one Wembley tickets after ONE DAY following huge demand for Portsmouth final

Tickets for Sunderland's trip to Wembley tickets have only been on sale for a day - but supporters have moved quickly to snap-up the club's allocation of category one tickets.

The Black Cats have been allocated 38,979 tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth on Sunday, March 31 - with Pompey allocated a slightly higher amount.

Sunderland have already sold-out of category one Wembley tickets

Those tickets have been split into six categories, ranging from the most-expensive category one seats down to category six.

Sunderland's season card holders were able to snap up their Wembley seats when tickets went on sale yesterday, and have moved quickly to purchase all of the club's category one allocation.

Category one seats were the priciest areas made available to the Black Cats, with seats in the lower tier around the half-way line.

But fear not, there are still plenty of seats remaining in other areas of Wembley for supporters who are yet to purchase their tickets for the highly-anticipated fixture.

Season card holders have until the close of play on Monday to secure their seat at the final, and they will be guaranteed a seat provided they purchase during this window.

Then, on Tuesday, supporters who have purchased a ticket in the last two seasons OR have bought a ticket for upcoming League One fixture with Walsall can seal their seats.

Should any tickets remain, they will go on sale to supporters who have a less recent purchase history on Wednesday morning.