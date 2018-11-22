Sunderland secure permission to host Stadium of Light screening for League One clash next month

Have your say

Sunderland have offered supporters the chance to watch the club's League One clash away at Accrington Stanley live at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats sold out their allocation of 2,347 tickets for the trip to the Wham Stadium on December 8th.

They are set to dominate a ground which has a capacity of 5,057.

Sunderland have had to secure permission from Accrington Stanley as well as the EFL to show the game.

Executive Director Charlie Methven has gone on record this season to express his frustration at the illegal broadcasting of games in city centre pubs.

Methven said that those involved were 'taking the mickey out the club'.

Tickets for the screening of the game will cost £10, with a bottle of beer and pie and peas including.

Pre-match and half-time entertainment will be provided by the Wise Men Say podcast team, featuring contributions from former Black Cat players.

The game will be shown in Quinn's Sports bar.

Fans wanting to secure a ticket can call 0191 551 5117 or email hospitality@safc.com