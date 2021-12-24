The match at the Stadium of Light was due to take place in November but was postponed because of international call-ups.

It’s now been confirmed the match will be played on Tuesday, 11 January (7.45pm kick-off), following the Black Cats’ trip to Wycombe.

Lee Johnson’s side are also set to face Doncaster, Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood during a busy festive schedule.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil playing against Lincoln.

It means Sunderland are scheduled to play six games in a 20-day period, finishing with a trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, 15 January.

There is still the possibility that games could be postponed due to Covid-19 cases, though the EFL have announced that clubs will be expected to play when they have 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available.

Earlier in the season Sunderland had league games in hand on sides around them, yet they have now played the same number as first-place Rotherham and one less than second-place Wigan.

