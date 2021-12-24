Sunderland scheduled to play six games in 20 days as Lincoln match is rearranged
Sunderland’s League One game against Lincoln has been rearranged to be played in January.
The match at the Stadium of Light was due to take place in November but was postponed because of international call-ups.
It’s now been confirmed the match will be played on Tuesday, 11 January (7.45pm kick-off), following the Black Cats’ trip to Wycombe.
Lee Johnson’s side are also set to face Doncaster, Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood during a busy festive schedule.
It means Sunderland are scheduled to play six games in a 20-day period, finishing with a trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, 15 January.
There is still the possibility that games could be postponed due to Covid-19 cases, though the EFL have announced that clubs will be expected to play when they have 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available.
Earlier in the season Sunderland had league games in hand on sides around them, yet they have now played the same number as first-place Rotherham and one less than second-place Wigan.