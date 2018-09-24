Sunderland sack Didier Ndong: Every twist and turn as midfielder follows Papy Djilobodji out the door

It's a saga which has engulfed the summer months, with a heap of twists and turns along the way.

Sunderland fans could be forgiven for forgetting some of the inside details of Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji's attempts to exit the Stadium of Light with plenty of rumours, reports and on-off deals throughout the transfer window and beyond. On the back of today's big news that Ndong has been served notice his contract will be terminated - just weeks after Djilobodji -we take a look at every twist and turn in the saga via our timeline below.