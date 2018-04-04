Sunderland's trip to Fulham moved for Sky Sports coverage

Sunderland's penultimate match of the Championship season has been moved for Sky Sports coverage.

Chris Coleman was originally due to take his squad to Craven Cottage on Saturday, April 28 for a 3pm kick-off but the game has been brought forward to the Friday night (KO 7.45pm).

Sunderland, who finish the season at home to top of the table Wolves, are eight points adrift of safety going into the final six games of the campaign.

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has been advised by the EFL that the forthcoming game against Fulham FC has been selected by Sky for live broadcast.

"The fixture at Craven Cottage, the Black Cats penultimate game of the season, will now take place on Friday 27th April, 2018, kicking off at 7.45pm.

"The Black Cats final game of the 2017-18 season is at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Sunday 6th May, 2018, kicking off at 12.30pm.

"To buy tickets for the Wolves game supporters must be registered on the club’s database, and have an existing ticket purchase history.

"Tickets for will go on sale two weeks prior to the game."