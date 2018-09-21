Sunderland's stay in League One will be a short one insists Rochdale manager Keith Hill

Rochdale manager Keith Hill is relishing the chance to face Sunderland in League One but doesn’t expect the Black Cats to stay in the division for long.

The Dale have built some momentum ahead of tomorrow's game at the Stadium of Light, taking seven points from their last three games to move up to 13th in the table.

And Hill, who took charge of the club for a second time in 2013, believes his side will be up for the challenge.

“We’re looking forward to it, we’re looking forward to playing at the stadium. The pitch will be no different than ours, our pitch is in great form at the minute, it looks superb.

“We’ve got to get rid of the sideshows, the psychology, the big stadium.”

Hill won promotion to League One with Rochdale in 2014 and is more than familiar with the division.

Based on his previous experiences, Hill is fully expecting the Black Cats to bounce straight back.

“To be fair to Sunderland, they’ve had two terrible seasons, they’re a Premier League side playing League One football," said Hill.

“All they’re going to do now is bounce, whether it’s under Jack Ross, a different manager, whether it's with this group of players or a different group of players, they won’t be playing League One football for long.”

Hill also believes the Wearsiders can be encouraged by previous teams who have dropped into the third tier.

“They could do exactly the same as what a team like Wolves have done, Sheffield United to a certain degree," Hill added.

"You’d expect, if you’re a Sunderland supporter, Sunderland manager, Sunderland director or owner, you’d expect them to bounce first time.

"It’s not always guaranteed and when it doesn’t happen you can get lost in League One.

"I expect them to do what Southampton did and many teams before that, Man City years ago, Leicester et cetera."