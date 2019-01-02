Sunderland's rivals slip up, Lee Cattermole blow plus other League One winners and losers
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win at Blackpool - but how did their promotion rivals fare on New Year's Day?
We take a closer look at how the other sides in League One kicked-off 2019, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.
1. First the winners... Portsmouth
Yes, them again. The league leaders extended their lead at the top with a 2-1 home win over Wimbledon. Kenny Jackets side were made to work for it though, with Ronan Curtis scoring a late winner ten minutes from time.
Following weeks of speculation about his future, the 20-year-old produced another standout display in Sunderlands 1-0 win at Blackpool. The striker has now scored 15 goals in all competitions following his finish at Bloomfield Road.