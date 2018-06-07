Sunderland's retained list revealed! EIGHT shown exit door

Eight players have been shown the Sunderland exit door as the club revealed their retained list for the 2018/19 season.

It has been confirmed that first-teamers Billy Jones, Marc Wilson and Kazenga Lua Lua have not been offered new deals at the Stadium of Light and will leave at the end of their current contracts.

Jack Ross.

All contracts run to June 30.

Five fringe youngsters - Tom Beadling, Jean-Yves Poame, Josh Robson, James Talbot and Daniel Wright - have also been told their deals will not be renewed.

With that John O'Shea has also gone - he signed for Reading yesterday - and Fabio Borini and Jeremain Lens will also have their permanent moves to AC Milan and Besiktas respectively, formalised on July 1.

Speaking about the Republic of Ireland international's move back to the Championship, manager Jack Ross, speaking to the club website, said: "Whilst I didn’t work directly with John, everyone at the club speaks so highly of him, both as a player and a man. Coming from Manchester United, where he was schooled by Sir Alex, has clearly shaped him into the consummate professional, on and off the field. The positive influence he had on this football club will be long remembered.

"On behalf of everyone at Sunderland AFC, I wish John every success in whatever he chooses to do in the future and he will always remain a special part of the club."

Sunderland retained list in full

Players aged under 24 as at 30 June 2018 who have been retained or have a contract offer pending: Joel Asoro, Sam Brotherton, Lee Connelly, Jack Diamond, Elliot Embleton, Owen Gamble, Lynden Gooch, Jake Hackett, George Honeyman, Denver Hume, Donald Love, Josh Maja, Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka, Paddy McNair, Luke Molyneux, Andrew Nelson, Ethan Robson, Connor Shields, Alex Strorey, Max Stryjek, Brandon Taylor, Michael Woud, Jacob Young.

Players aged over 24 as at 30 June 2018 who have been retained: Fabio Borini, Lee Cattermole, Papy Djilobodji, Wahbi Khazri, Lamine Kone, Jeremain Lens, Adam Matthews, Aiden McGeady, Callum McManaman, Didier Ndong, Bryan Oviedo, Jack Rodwell, Robbin Ruiter, Jason Steele, Duncan Watmore.