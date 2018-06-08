Sunderland’s retained list highlights scale of the huge summer overhaul facing Jack Ross & Co

As summer rebuilding projects go, the 2018 revamp of Sunderland’s squad will be up there with the biggest.

Nine players out of contract are leaving, seven loanees have already departed, with the permanent transfers of Fabio Borini and Jeremain Lens to AC Milan and Besiktas respectively going through on July 1.

Jack Ross

And that is just scratching the surface.

A significant number of the remaining first team players are also set to depart as the club rebuilds under new owner Stewart Donald.

Sunderland will have to cut their cloth accordingly in the third tier and there are currently too many players on wages unaffordable at that level.

Didier Ndong, subject to him agreeing personal terms, will be the first big-name departure after Torino had a £6.6million offer accepted.

Other names that Sunderland will look to move on include Lamine Kone, Wahbi Khazri, Papy Djilobodji, Jack Rodwell and Lee Cattermole. Bryan Oviedo is likely to be in demand.

There are 13 players aged over 24 retained but it would be no surprise to see more than half of those moved on.

Sunderland yesterday announced their retained list, John O’Shea had already signed for Reading but following him out the door is Billy Jones, Marc Wilson and Kazenga LuaLua.

Five fringe youngsters Tom Beadling – who has signed for Dunfermline Athletic – Jean-Yves Poame, Josh Robson, James Talbot and Daniel Wright have also been told their deals won’t be renewed.

Outgoing Sunderland midfielder and record signing Didier Ndong.

We examine how the first team squad looks currently and the areas for Jack Ross & Co to strengthen.

Goalkeepers:

Under contract: Jason Steele, Robbin Ruiter, Max Stryjek.

Sunderland’s goalkeeping department was nothing short of calamitous last season. Lee Camp has returned to Cardiff City to leave Ruiter and Steele and untested Stryjek.

Sunderland will surely attempt to move on at least one of the senior keepers and bring in a new No.1 for the League One campaign.

Defence:

Under contract: Djilobodji, Kone, Matthews, Oviedo, Love.

With Jones, Wilson and O’Shea departing, Sunderland’s defence needs some major reinforcements and it is feasible Djilobodji, Kone and Oviedo will move on too.

Ross could be looking to make as many as six new signings in defence. Donald Love is a solid right back, as is Adam Matthews but the new boss will need at least three new central defenders and reinforcements at full-back too, unless youngster Denver Hume is given more opportunities. Under contract Sam Brotherton is a centre back but untested at first team level.

Midfield:

Under contract: Cattermole, McNair, Rodwell, Gooch, Honeyman, Robson, Khazri, McGeady, McManaman, Ndong.

The midfield is one area that could undergo serious surgery with Cattermole, Rodwell, Khazri and Ndong all on big wages.

All four could depart, with interest hotting up in Paddy McNair.

If Sunderland could keep hold of him then Ross should look to build the team around him but at this stage it looks increasingly likely the Northern Ireland international will leave given the interest in him.

Sunderland would still boast strong midfield options with George Honeyman, Lynden Gooch and Ethan Robson all breaking through last season, while Callum McManaman would be a huge threat in League One.

Aiden McGeady may prove a luxury Sunderland can’t afford.

Youngsters Luke Molyneux and Elliot Embleton are both targeting more first team football under Ross, who will look to revamp his midfield options as unaffordable senior players are moved on.

Attack:

Under contract: Watmore, Asoro, Maja.

Duncan Watmore is currently out with a long-term knee injury to leave Sunderland with teenage duo Josh Maja and Joel Asoro, both heading into the final year of their deals.

Ross will have to strengthen his attacking options, with two, possibly three, forwards needed ahead of the long League One campaign.

Youngsters Andrew Nelson, who spent last season on loan at Falkirk, and Connor Shields will be aiming for more first team football.