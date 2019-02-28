Sunderland's promotion rivals Barnsley suffer major Kieffer Moore injury blow

Barnsley will be without striker Kieffer Moore for the remainder of the League One campaign.

The Tykes, who are battling for promotion alongside Sunderland this season, will have to do without their talismanic striker as they bid to return to the second tier.

Moore was ruled out for several games owing to concussion, but is not set to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Barnsley released a statement this morning confirming that Moore, who has netted 18 times this season, is set to sit out their final fixtures after fresh medical advice.

They said: "Barnsley Football Club can confirm that following medical advice, Kieffer Moore will be out for the remainder of the season.

"A further update on http://barnsleyfc.co.uk will follow after this morning’s press conference."