Sunderland's new change strip goes on sale ahead of opening awayday at Luton

Sunderland AFC’s new-look away strip has gone on sale ahead of the club’s opening away game of the season.

The Black Cats’ all-black change kit is available online from today, and will be in stores from tomorrow.

The new SAFC kit.

Following a hugely successful launch of the club’s home kit, the second strip is being made available to fans ahead of the first away game of the season, when Jack Ross’s side travel to Luton Town on Saturday.

The kit features a black shirt and shorts, which are complemented with a red trim.

The logo of BETDAQ, the club’s principal partner, is featured in red, and both the shirt and shorts feature ventilated adidas climacool® technology to keep wearers dry and cool.

Supporters are advised that the BETDAQ logo does not appear on shirts in junior sizes.

The black kit will be available to order online from 3pm today, and orders placed before 11am on Thursday are guaranteed to be delivered on Friday. Visit www.safcstore.com.

The kit will be available in the club’s three stores, at the Stadium of Light, Debenhams in The Bridges, Sunderland, and The Galleries in Washington, from 9am tomorrow.

The stadium store is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Adult shirts cost £49.99, shorts £27.99 and socks £9.99, while junior shirts cost £39.99, shorts £22.99 and socks £9.99.

A mini-kit of shirt, shorts and socks is available for babies and toddlers for £39.99.

