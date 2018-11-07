Sunderland's Lynden Gooch misses out on USA recall ahead of England clash at Wembley

Lynden Gooch has not been called-up to the latest USA squad to face England and Italy later this month.

The Sunderland winger, 22, has been in fine form for the Black Cats this campaign, scoring three goals and providing six assists for Jack Ross' side this term.

Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland.

Gooch, who has been capped four times by the Yanks, hoped he could feature in his nation's game against England at Wembley on November 15.

“Of course, I think it would be an amazing thing to be a part of,” Gooch recently told the Echo when asked if he was targeting a recall against the Three Lions.

“Being in this country for seven years now it would mean a lot to me to get called up.”

Even so, Gooch always knew he would face an uphill battle to be selected while playing in League One, especially when many of his international team-mates, the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic and PSG's Tim Weah, are playing in the Champions League.

Interim manager Dave Sarachan has named a young 28-man squad, with an average age of 23, for the USA's upcoming games.

Gooch's last appearance for his national team came back in May when he made a brief substitute appearance against Bolivia.

There was better news for Sunderland youngster Benji Kimpioka, who has been selected for Sweden's under-19 squad for their upcoming European Under-19 qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, 31, has also been included in Scotland's squad for their next UEFA Nations League games against Albania and Israel.

Gooch will now be available for Sunderland's scheduled game against Wycombe on November 17.

The match could still be postponed if three or more players are called-up by their countries and Sunderland appeal to delay the fixture.