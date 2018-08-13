Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch is a ‘nuisance’ and will take League One by storm

It was disappointing for Sunderland and the fans to leave Kenilworth Road with only one point especially after taking the lead in the first half but over the 90 minutes it was probably a fair result.

I think most of us would have taken a home win and an away draw from the first two games; especially as the two teams we have played are no mugs.

Lynden Gooch in action against Luton Town.

I would expect both to be nearer the top of League One than the bottom and probably pushing for a play-off spot.

I think Jack Ross won’t be unhappy either with his team’s opening two games, especially as there are players to come back in, the likes of Charlie Wyke, Dylan McGeouch, Jerome Sinclair and Aiden McGeady plus Duncan Watmore in a few months time who have quality and should excel at this level.

Saturday’s game was a real battle, a taster of what is to come but I am pleased to see that, so far, the players look up for the fight.

Last season one of our main weaknesses was a lack of strength and presence, too often Sunderland were lightweight both physically and mentally and that can’t be allowed to happen this time round.

Josh Maja’s goal was set up well by Lynden Gooch and clinically finished, making it two goals in two games for the youngster and getting goals under his belt early will have his confidence through the roof.

The two debutants Max Power and Jack Baldwin didn’t let anybody down and Baldwin’s central defensive partnership with Glenn Loovens looked to have a better understanding than when Alim Ozturk partnered Loovens in the opening game.

The new goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin looks like an upgrade on the three we had last year, how could he not be?

But he looks confident and assured so far and can’t be blamed for Luton’s goal or the one last week against Charlton for that matter.

However, the player who has impressed me the most in the opening games has been Lynden Gooch.

He is a nuisance for defenders, can score and create as he has already shown and with his appetite for hard work, is just the sort of player who can take this division by storm.

Sunderland are still a work in progress though. Improvement is still needed but there are reasons for optimism and after the last two seasons we are all grateful for that.