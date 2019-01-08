Sunderland's Luke O'Nien reveals verdict on Wear-Tyne derby ahead of Newcastle United Checkatrade Trophy clash

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien has no doubt that tonight's Checkatrade Trophy clash against Newcastle Under-21s should be treated as a derby.

The Black Cats midfielder, 24, has been in fine form recently and will keep his spot at right-back to face the Magpies.

After joining Sunderland in the summer, this will be O'Nien's first taste of facing Newcastle as a Black Cats player, and the 24-year-old is looking forward to the game.

"There's been a lot of talk about whether or not this game counts as a derby, but I'm new to the club and for me there's no question," said O'Nien in his pre-match programme notes.

"Whether you're playing for Sunderland Under-9s or the first team, if you play against Newcastle you have to do everything to win.

"I'm sure there will be an amazing atmosphere tonight and it's a game I'm really looking forward to, so hopefully we can provide another winning performance in the competition."