Sunderland's Luke O'Nien proves a point, the most one-sided draw ever plus other League One winners and losers Sunderland moved back up to third in League One with a win at Shrewsbury - but how did their rivals fare on another busy weekend in the third tier? We take a closer look at this weekend's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed. Luke O'Nien scores for Sunderland. Phil Smith's verdict: Why three changes reflected so well on Jack Ross and his Sunderland squad