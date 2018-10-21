`

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien proves a point, the most one-sided draw ever plus other League One winners and losers

Sunderland moved back up to third in League One with a win at Shrewsbury - but how did their rivals fare on another busy weekend in the third tier?

We take a closer look at this weekend's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.

Luke O'Nien scores for Sunderland.

