Sunderland's hopeful of striker boost in closing hours of window

Sunderland's striker pursuit will go down to the wire with Oli McBurnie expected to opt for a loan switch to Barnsley.

The Black Cats were in the race for the Swansea City striker and had hoped they had convinced him to move.

However, sources close to the Oakwell side are increasingly confident that the 21-year-old will choose them.

They were close to a deal for the Scottish youngster in the summer, only for it to fall through at the last moment.

It is set to be a frantic end to the window for Sunderland and desperate for attacking options, they are continuing to monitor forwards, including Middlesbrough's Ashley Fletcher.

The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes since moving from West Ham in the summer and Tony Pulis could consider a short-term switch.

Chris Coleman has been monitoring the striker's availability throughout the month.

Fletcher has Championship experience with Middlesbrough and also played 27 times for Barnsley during their rise from League One, scoring nine goals.

There could be further movement with Derby County looking to Jason Steele as cover.

The Black Cats would be open to a move providing they can get a new goalkeeper of their own.