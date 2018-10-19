Sunderland's Head of Recruitment recovering after major heart surgery

Have your say

Tony Coton is recovering at home after undergoing a quintuple heart bypass last month.

Sunderland's Head of Recruitment thanked staff at BMI the Alexandra Hospital for their care.

Coton joined the club, where he played as a goalkeeper in the 1996-97 season, in the summer and has been a vital part of the club's overhaul under Jack Ross.

The Black Cats brought in 12 senior players for the League One campaign and saw 15 depart.

Coton previously worked as Steve Bruce's Chief Scout at Aston Villa.