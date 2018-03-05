Sunderland’s goalkeeping problems are of their own making and has led to this shocking stat

If Sunderland were in mid-table, an away draw at a difficult place like Millwall would be seen as more than acceptable.

But unfortunately we are not and even with teams around us either not playing or losing, the point still couldn’t lift Sunderland off the bottom of the Championship.

Ha'way Back When in association with John Hogg Funeral Directors

Of course a draw is better than another morale-sapping defeat, and if somehow we do stay up by the slenderest of margins, then we can look back at the point at The Den as priceless.

Somewhere in the last 11 games, though, Sunderland need to find wins and plenty of them because a point a game from here until season’s end will be nowhere near enough.

The frustrating thing is Sunderland did the hard bit and took the lead at Millwall, but couldn’t hang on, but really, Sunderland can’t have any complaints because Millwall deserved a share of the spoils.

I was surprised Chris Coleman made so many changes, six in all, and the biggest surprise was recalling Jason Steele.

I didn’t see that coming, but the keeper didn’t let anyone down, producing one of his better performances in a Sunderland shirt.

The goalkeeping situation at Sunderland sums up why we are where we are, during the summer it was probably the only position we were strong in, but the club turned it into one of the weakest and it has been a problem all season.

During this campaign, Sunderland have dropped their keeper an astonishing FIVE times, Jason Steele twice, Robbin Ruiter twice and now Lee Camp – no wonder Sunderland have conceded so many goals this season and been chaotic at the back for most of it.

Against Millwall, Chris Coleman found a place for Aiden McGeady, who on his day, is a match winner and we are going to need that type.

In the first 10 games of the season, the Irishman was arguably Sunderland’s best player, creating and scoring goals and we need that Aiden McGeady back for the remaining games.

Finally, a word for the amazing travelling fans, all 2,000 of them.

Chris Coleman praised them after the game, as he should, because there is none better.