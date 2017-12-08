Sunderland's furthest away game of the season at Cardiff City selected for Sky Sports coverage - and switched to a 12.30pm kick-off

Sunderland's Championship match away at Cardiff City in the new year has been selected for TV coverage - with kick-off brought forward to 12.30pm.

Officials at Sunderland say they raised concerns with the EFL that the change to the kick-off time would case disruption with fans facing either a very early start on the Saturday morning or the added cost of an overnight stay on the Friday.

Chris Coleman takes his Sunderland side to Cardiff on Saturday, January 13, with the game to be screened live on Sky Sports.

It was originally due to kick-off at 3pm but now has an earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm.

A Sunderland statement read: "Sunderland AFC’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff City next month has been moved for live broadcast by Sky Sports.

"The fixture remains on Saturday 13 January, but will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

"Sunderland AFC highlighted to the EFL that the change in time will cause disruption to supporters’ travel arrangements, on one of the longest trips of the season.

"Ticket details will be announced in due course."