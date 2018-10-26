Sunderland's Chris Maguire wins September League One Goal of the Month Award after stunning strike at Burton

Chris Maguire has won the September League One Goal of the Month Award for his stunning strike at Burton.

The Sunderland forward received 56 per cent of the public vote, following a poll on skysports.com.

Chris Maguire

Maguire beat Peterborough's Ivan Toney and Rochdale's Aaron Wilbraham to win the award.

Sunderland lost the game 2-1, but almost came back from two goals down after Maguire's 25-yard strike.

Burton keeper Dimitar Evtimov didn’t get near it.

On his goal, Maguire said: “I just remember getting myself in a little bit of space and George [Honeyman] found the pass and we spoke about that – try and get in between the lines.

“I have managed to get some space and I have took a nice touch with my right foot to set it up nicely, and I just remember hitting it and it flew right in the top of the net.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman added: “The King’ as he is now known on Wearside has been instrumental in Sunderland’s success this season, and this goal was the pick of an ever-increasing bunch.

“He drifts in between the lines and inside the unsuspecting full back which highlights his football intelligence. He then has the ability to finish from that far out, it’s a wonderful strike that is unstoppable!”