Sunderland's Chris Maguire is sent off against Luton.

Sunderland's Chris Maguire sees red, Portsmouth slip up against Blackpool plus other League One winners and losers

Sunderland missed the chance to move into the automatic promotion places following a 1-1 draw with Luton - but how did the Black Cats' rivals fare on an eventful weekend in League One?

We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.

Another reminder of just how important the Scottish keeper is to Sunderland. The 31-year-old shot stopper made four superb saves in the first half against Luton and once again showed his worth.

1. First the winners... Jon McLaughlin

The mercurial playmaker completed his return to Peterborough earlier this week and it didnt take long for him to make an impact. Tomlin opened the scoring in the 23rd minute as Posh beat Rochdale 2-1 and moved back into the top six.

2. Lee Tomlin

Lee Bowyer said he was targeting automatic promotion following the Addicks draw with Sunderland last weekend. Following a 3-0 win at Shrewsbury, Charlton are now just three points off the top two - they have played more games than the sides around them though.

3. Charlton

Gareth Ainsworths side completed the comeback of the weekend after coming from two goals down to defeat play-off contenders Doncaster. The Chairboys scored three times in the final 13 minutes, with Paris Cowan-Hall netting the winner in stoppage-time.

4. Wycombe

