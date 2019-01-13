Sunderland's Chris Maguire sees red, Portsmouth slip up against Blackpool plus other League One winners and losers

The mercurial playmaker completed his return to Peterborough earlier this week and it didnt take long for him to make an impact. Tomlin opened the scoring in the 23rd minute as Posh beat Rochdale 2-1 and moved back into the top six.
Lee Bowyer said he was targeting automatic promotion following the Addicks draw with Sunderland last weekend. Following a 3-0 win at Shrewsbury, Charlton are now just three points off the top two - they have played more games than the sides around them though.
Gareth Ainsworths side completed the comeback of the weekend after coming from two goals down to defeat play-off contenders Doncaster. The Chairboys scored three times in the final 13 minutes, with Paris Cowan-Hall netting the winner in stoppage-time.