Sunderland's Chris Maguire nominated for League One Goal of the Month Award after stunning strike at Burton

Have your say

Chris Maguire has been nominated for September's League One Goal of the Month Award.

Maguire, 29, has been one of Sunderland's star players this campaign, contributing with three goals and three assists in the league.

The forward has been nominated for his stunning strike at Burton on September 15.

Sunderland lost the game 2-1 but almost came back from two goals down after Maguire's 25-yard strike, which Brewers goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov got nowhere near.

Peterborough's Ivan Toney and Rochdale's Aaron Wilbraham have also been nominated for the award for their goals against Gillingham and Portsmouth respectively

The winner will be decided by a fan poll on skysports.com.

Voting will close on Monday, October 22, while the winner will be announced on Friday October 26.