Sunderland's Benji Kimpioka impresses for Sweden, Black Cats slip to fifth plus other League One winners and losers

Sunderland may have enjoyed a rare Saturday off - but it was still a busy weekend in League One.

We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

