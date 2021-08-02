League One rumours 2021/22

Sunderland’s squad was struck with an outbreak of gastroenteritis ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Hull City last week, leaving Lee Johnson unable to attend.

The Black Cats are hopeful that a majority of Friday’s absentees will be available for the league opener at the weekend, though assistant head coach Jamie McAllister confirmed that Lee Burge and Corry Evans were both suffering from injury concerns.

“Lee Burge had a little injury,” McAllister said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have joined the race to sign St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath. Wigan Athletic are said to be keen on the midfielder after having a £300,000 bid rejected earlier this month. (The 72)

“But it was more precautionary really, if it had been a league game we could probably have forced the issue.

“It’s one of those where we just had to be careful, and it was the same with Corry Evans who came off at half time just with a little twinge.

“Obviously a few of the lads have been struggling a little with the illness, Luke and Elliot were certainly in that category and we just had to look after him.”

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that Hayden Coulson won’t be leaving the club just yet. The 23-year-old is wanted by Ipswich Town. (The 72)

Bradford City have made Northern Ireland under-21 international Caolan Lavery their ninth signing this summer. Lavery, who had a loan spell with Rotherham United, joins from Walsall. (The Yorkshire Post)

Transfer offers have been made for striker John Akinde but the player is holding out for a deal that’s right for him. Southend United are one club keen to open contract talks with the player. (Kent Online)

Portsmouth have reportedly agreed a deal for Connor Ogilvie, who quit the Gills at the end of last season. The defender is set to undergo a medical next week. (Football Insider)

Dan Crowley’s move to Cheltenham Town is off, after the League One side pulled out of the deal for the midfielder. Crowley was released by Birmingham City at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. (Hull Live)

The owls are set to win the race for Marvin Johnson this summer after he was released by Middlesbrough. Blackpool, Hull and Millwall were also interested. (Football League World)

Oxford United have signed centre-back Jordan Thorniley from Blackpool on a season-long loan. Thorniley played against Oxford in the first leg of last season’s League One play-off semi-final. (Club website)

Kevin Phillips has urged the Black Cats to sign right-back Stephen O’Donnell from Motherwell amid transfer rumours. The former striker believes O’Donnell’s experience and “big game temperament” would be a fine addition. (Football Insider)