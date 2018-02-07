Sunderland rocked by Robbin Ruiter injury blow

Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter may not play again this season after dislocating a finger.

The Dutchman has been ruled out for eight to 12 weeks after picking up the injury in training.

Ruiter, who lost his first-team place to new signing Lee Camp on Saturday for the Ipswich defeat, will now not return until April at the earliest.

Chris Coleman confirmed the injury blow today as he previewed the trip to Bristol City on Saturday.

“Robbin Ruiter will be out for probably eight to 12 weeks with a dislocated finger – a badly dislocated finger," Coleman said.

The news means Jason Steele will be recalled to the squad for this weekend's game, having turned down a deadline day move to Derby County.

The Black Cats are hoping midfield duo Jonny Williams and Paddy McNair could be involved in the first team soon. Williams, along with Steele, played for the second string against West Ham this week and could come into contention.

However, defenders Adam Matthews and Marc Wilson are still on the sidelines.

“Adam Matthews is definitely out," Coleman confirmed.

“Marc Wilson is progressing nicely and maybe next week he could be involved with the group again.

“Paddy McNair, if he isn’t involved with the squad at the weekend, will possibly play an under-23s game which is good for us.

“And Jonny Williams played 90 minutes for us in the under-23s on Monday night so he is a bit closer.

“Lamine Kone after he landed badly on his knee against Birmingham, although he completed 90 minutes, should be OK after this weekend."