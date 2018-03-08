Sunderland rocked as key defender ruled out for the season

Sunderland's defensive crisis has deepened with Ty Browning ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Everton loanee damaged his groin in the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light and was subbed in the first half.

It has now been confirmed he has suffered a similar groin injury to Darron Gibson with the injury keeping Browning out for the rest of the campaign.

Chris Coleman currently has one fit centre half in Lamine Kone, with John O'Shea a doubt for the weekend.

Marc Wilson is injured and Jake Clarke-Salter will serve the third and final game of his ban.

Coleman said:"The players we have, Ty Browning will be out for the rest of the season with his groin, he has done exactly the same as Darron Gibson - that is a blow.

"Sheasy is doubtful whether he will be available. We are probably looking at one natural centre half in Lamine.

"Paddy McNair is not available and Jake is serving the final game of his ban, we have what we have got.

"Whoever it is, give what you have got and don't be afraid of it. We can get a win, we have to believe that.

"We are restricted in some areas but we have to perform.

"We have to try different things and personnel.

"The players we have fit, whoever we use, have to be ready and play the game like they may not play the next one - unless they are very good.

"On the back of Tuesday night it is inevitable there will be changes.

"We are looking at it saying how can we get a spark, a revival?"

On Gibson, Coleman confirmed he is still at least three weeks away from a return.

Coleman added: "At best he will be back in a month, best case scenario, three weeks to a month.

"Saturday to Saturday would be a big ask for him."