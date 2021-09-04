Oxford’s match at Plough Lane was one of just three games taking place in the third tier due to fixtures being postponed due to international call-ups.

Karl Robinson’s side sat third ahead of the match, two points behind Sunderland in first, and went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mark Sykes capitalised on a defensive mistake.

Yet a second-half brace from Jack Rudoni, either side of Will Nightingale’s headed goal, gave Wimbledon a 3-1 win.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Accrington Stanley - Sunderland’s opponents at the Stadium of Light next weekend - moved level on points with the Black Cats after a 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury.

Joel Mumbongo scored the game’s only goal in the 15th minute as John Coleman’s side leapfrogged the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan and Portsmouth into second place.

Sunderland may not be top of the table when they face Accrington next weekend, though, with Burton set to face Bolton at the University of Bolton Stadium on Monday evening.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side have 10 points after five games and are the only team to beat Sunderland so far this season.

A win over Bolton would move the Brewers to the League One summit, although they will have played one game more than the teams around them.

In the day’s other League One match, Cheltenham drew 1-1 at home to MK Dons after Hiram Boateng netted an equaliser for the visitors three minutes from time at Whaddon Road.

