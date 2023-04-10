Sunderland supporters will have had more than enough of seeing their club at the bottom of league tables with Tony Mowbray’s side now back to pushing for promotion in the EFL Championship.

It will have come as a massive shock then, when some eagle eyed viewers caught a glimpse of a league table that had the Black Cats sitting second bottom and fighting a relegation battle. Not only that but it wasn’t even in their own division and instead in the Scottish Championship, the second tier league north of the border.

Viewers of BT Sport were left chuckling at a technical gaffe from the broadcaster that accidently placed Sunderland and EFL Championship rivals Watford second bottom and bottom of the SPFL Championship below the likes of Arbroath and Cove Rangers. The graphic also had both sides as having played 40 games, which they have this season but would be four more than the entire regular SPFL Championship season. Not only that but their points totals of 55 would actually have them top of the division and battling with Dundee and Queen’s Park for promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Football fans took to Twitter after spotting the hiccup and some of the results were certainly funny. Arbroath supporter Stewart, who uses the handle @chalk8283, initially tweeted the image with the caption “Good see @ArbroathFC above Watford and Sunderland....... @btsport”

Here are a selection of some of the best responses:

@LewisDavidson01:“Don’t blame Sunderland or Watford being bottom, Hamilton is a hard place to go tbf”

@UrwinChris:“Time for Watford to sack another manager based on that”