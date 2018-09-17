Sunderland receive more tickets for Coventry clash with sales expected to surpass 4,500 mark

Sunderland have received a final batch of 500 tickets for the trip to Coventry City later this month.

Over 4,000 tickets have been sold for the game which kicks-off at 12:30pm on Saturday, August 29.

And Sunderland have informed fans that extra tickets will go on general sale at 9am this Wednesday.

Supporters have responded brilliantly after a rallying cry from chairman Stewart Donald earlier this month.

On September 11, the Black Cats owner tweeted: "Cannot wait for this one. If you can make the game please try. We can turn this one into a sea of red and white and it could make all the difference. Let’s make this a special one.".

Sunderland were initially given 1,903 tickets before the allocation rose by a further 2,000.

Tickets were snapped up immediately and within 24-hours, sales had almost reached the 3,800 mark after they had gone on general sale.

That prompted Donald to tweet the following message last week: "Unbelievable @SunderlandAFC. I have had figures from ticket office. "3,800 tickets for Coventry away on TV lunchtime kick off. They go on general sale & we literally sell out. 3727 already sold - We will ask for some more. "What a support - thank you all so much."

The tickets are priced at £22 for adults, £15 for over 60/under 22s and NUS card holders and £10 for under 18s. For more information visit the club website.

