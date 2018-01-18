Sunderland recall goalkeeper Max Stryjek from loan spell

Have your say

Sunderland AFC have recalled goalkeeper Max Stryjek from his loan spell with League Two Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been on loan since last summer but only made three appearances for Stanley.

The Polish stopper suffered a hamstring injury on his debut for the fourth tier side and struggled to regain his place when he was back fit.

A Sunderland club statement read: "Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been recalled from his loan with Accrington Stanley.

"The 21-year-old Poland youth international made three appearances for the Sky Bet League Two side after joining in the summer."

Stanley boss John Coleman said: "We would like to thank Max for his services and for all of his efforts during his time with us.

"We wish him all the very best in the future."

Sunderland have recalled Stryjek a week after they cancelled the contract of Mika by mutual consent six months early.

The 26-year-old was signed by David Moyes 18-months ago but failed to make the grade at the Stadium of Light and his contract was ended early.