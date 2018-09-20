'Sunderland really are footballing kryptonite' - How fans reacted to Jason Denayer's Champions League performance against Manchester City

Have your say

Jason Denayer, remember him Sunderland fans?

In truth, the defender's loan spell at the Stadium of Light is probably best forgotten, and the Belgian international left Wearside following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Yet, Black Cats supporters were surprised to see their former centre-back lining up for Lyon in the Champions League last night, as the French outfit defeated Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Denayer was excellent against Pep Guardiola's side, while Sunderland fans wondered if they were watching the same player.

Here's how they reacted on social media.

@Josh167Hewitt: Hang on a minute, is this the denayer who was playing for Sunderland 2 years ago

@christoph_21: Jason Denayer currently playing Champions League football for Lyon. Sunderland really are footballing kryptonite aren't they?

@SAFCPaul88: Denayer was woeful for us yet had a cracker for Lyon last night

@flaptingss: with yet another sunderland reject putting in great performances for other teams in denayer, you really have to wonder if some of our worst players in recent years were just poorly managed

@ReverschPass: Sunderland fans struggling and I don't blame them. Jason Denayer with a masterclass at the Etihad

@KyleDixon32: I want the same agent as J Denayer who plays for Lyon! Relegated with Sunderland last year and now playing in the champions league Sick agent!

@DanGrimes__: Borini, Defoe, Denayer, Kone and Januzaj all play for a club in a top European league, with Ndong likely to join them soon. Meanwhile Sunderland have suffered back to back relegations.

@alexfitz7: How’s Jason denayer playing in the champions league man #safc

@GlenAnderson_: Denayer has been mint