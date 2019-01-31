Sunderland race against the clock after finally making Will Grigg breakthrough

Sunderland face an anxious wait to see if they can complete a deal for Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg.

The two clubs have been locked in talks all month, with Jack Ross determined to try and land the 27-year-old.

An agreement has finally been reached with the deadline fast approaching.

There remains work to be done for the Black Cats to get what would be a hugely significant deal over the line.

Sunderland could get a two hour extension to conclude the deal should they submit a deal sheet.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.