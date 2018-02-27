Sunderland prove they can score goals in crazy Middlesbrough draw – now sort out the defending!

Saturday’s stalemate with Middlesbrough might not have given Sunderland the win we desperately needed but it gave just about everything else.

There was goals, red and yellow cards like confetti, drama with one team going ahead then falling behind and an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time.

It was a crazy game but easily the best we have seen at the Stadium of Light all season, although unfortunately Sunderland are still plagued by defensive errors.

Before the game most of the talk was were are the goals going to come from?

With Sunderland scoring just five in the previous nine games and two of those were own goals, yet Sunderland found the net three times against Boro and still couldn’t win.

The two red cards, I felt were warranted, especially ours.

Jake Clarke-Salter’s tackle on Adama Traore reminded me of my old teammate Joe Bolton’s ‘Welcome to Roker Park’ he’d give to wingers, when more than a few ended up on the ash track.

But back in the 70s and 80s you got away with challenges like that but not a chance these days, Clarke-Salter can have no complaints.

Going in at the interval 1-0 up with both teams down to ten men meant Sunderland were in a great position for a change, but within just eight minutes of the restart incredibly Sunderland had blown their advantage by conceding two avoidable goals.

How could they switch off so quickly? A lack of concentration maybe but credit where it is due, they did come back from losing positions twice in the second half but this was a game Sunderland needed to win and could have with a bit more focus and resilience.

Saturday’s game was one where Sunderland got so many things right, but so many things wrong.

It was a game you couldn’t keep your eyes off and the players refused to give up so a draw was probably a right result.

But in our position, what Chris Coleman would have given for an ugly 1-0 win.