Sunderland promotion hopes given huge boost as Luton Town boss Nathan Jones set to quit for Stoke City

Luton Town could have a new manager in the dugout when they face Sunderland on Saturday.

The Hatters' boss Nathan Jones is on the verge of quitting the club to become Stoke City's new manager after the Potters confirmed they are holding talks with the highly-rated boss.

Jones, who led Luton to promotion from League Two last season, has steered the club to second place in League One this term. They sit one point ahead of the third-placed Black Cats ahead of Saturday's huge clash at the Stadium of Light.

Jones was linked with the Sunderland job when Simon Grayson was sacked before the club opted to make Chris Coleman their new manager.

The 45-year-old is in line now to replace Gary Rowett, who was sacked by Stoke yesterday after six months in charge with the Potters 14th in the Championship.