Sunderland press conference: Jack Ross on Bradford City plus form of Jerome Sinclair and Aiden McGeady

Jack Ross spoke to the media at the Academy of Light this afternoon and provided an injury update ahead of the Bradford City trip.

Ross also provided the latest injury news and commented on the form of Jerome Sinclair and Aiden McGeady.

Jerome Sinclair scores against Peterborough United.

Here's what Ross said in the TV section of his press conference:

On 2-2 Posh draw and whether it was a step forward?

“As a night, most people enjoyed it that were there. Very rarely as a manager do you enjoy games for various reasons but Tuesday was one that I did enjoy it.

"I was frustrated not to win but there was so much good stuff around the performance at different times in the game and just the atmosphere around the game on Tuesday night, it was a really good night.

People were there as neutrals that I knew and they commented on that as well

"I terms of our overall performance there were very much more positives than negatives."

Aiden McGeady?

Ross said: "I thought he did really well, he has been out now for close to four and a half months, a long time.

"He has had a couple of brief appearances from the bench. We both felt starting the game would be better for him, because sometimes in a strange way it is easier to find the pace of the gamer quicker than if you’re coming on as a sub.

"His overall contribution, given the period he’s been out was really good.

He’s a very good player, we know that from his time at Sunderland and what he’s achieved over his career.

“His impact on the game and what he gave us was good and he will only get better and stronger, and for him to last the 90 minutes or 96 minutes was very encouraging as well

"It was testament to his desire because that would have been tough for him in terms of where he was at physically but I’m really pleased with him."

Jerome Sinclair?

Ross said: "It is always important for strikers (to get goals), ultimately they are judged on that and they’ll judge themselves on that a lot of the time.

"It has been stop-start for him.

"He was disappointed not to take the opportunity in the first half, it would have been easy to dwell on that.

"We encouraged him when he walked in, we felt his performance level would get him another chance and he took it, disappointed for him it didn't turn out to be the winner.

"It was a big step forward in performance levels, getting that goal. It was his first in senior football, it was an important step forward."

Settled defence?

Ross said: "There have been challenges. We have varied between a back three and a back four.

"I can’t criticise the player’s work, the work that James and John do particularly well on defensive areas, we work very hard at it.

"They take the information on board and it has been difficult not having that continuity and personnel within that shape.

"It is not an excuse. At times we have made individual mistakes which have led to goals and they’re the ones you want to avoid.

"Our general defensive shape has been okay, it’s just one or two lapses in concentration that have cost us.

"Sometimes they come from a lack of continuity and lack of regular game time for a lot of them.

"It has been stop-start for a number of defenders, with the exception of Jack Baldwin who has played from the second game he was thrown in.

"The others have been in and out for a various reasons but you have to keep trying to get better at it.

"There is enough in the group to do that, hopefully they’ll stay fit healthy and available."

Anyone back?

Ross said: " Obviously Lee's suspension is over. George (Honeyman) will be fine, in terms of the criteria for his recovery from his concussion.

"Luke O’Nien is still ill. He might recover enough to take part in some training.

"Other than that, we are as we were."

On Bradford threat?

"We’ll obviously take a big away following, with that the intensity of the game increases both for the home team and the home support and that will be the same at Bradford on Saturday.

"They had a good result during the week away from home which will help them, it’s still early days for them under their new manager.

"I do feel we are getting better, I think Tuesday night was another was another sign of that.

"We’re obviously scoring regularly, it’s just important we then improve as a team defensively.

"We feel at the moment clean sheets will win us games, I think that speaks for itself because of the goals we’ve scored

"I’m looking forward to it. The players are in a good place and I think they’re realising they are improving individually and as a team.

"I think they believe they are on the cusp of getting a really good run of results, the players are getting ever closer."

On David Hopkin?

Ross said: "David is a bit different to me in regards he played the last part of his playing career in England at a very good level.

"I’ve actually come up against him quite a lot because his Livingston team were in the same division as Alloa in my second season as a manager.

"I’ve had a lot of games against him as a manager and his time at Livingston was outstanding, achieving consecutive promotions with a relatively small team in the grand scheme of things in Scotland was testament to his ability as a manager.

"I think at the moment it will probably take time to imprint his own style on the club but I’m looking forward to seeing him Saturday, we had some competitive matches in Scotland so looking forward to Saturday."