The Black Cats have made three new signings so far this summer, with Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and Corry Evans joining the club.

Pritchard will take the number 21 shirt following his arrival from Huddersfield, while Manchester City loanee Doyle will wear number six.

Evans has been named Sunderland’s captain for the 2021/22 campaign and has been handed the number four jersey.

Sunderland players celebrate against Hull in a pre-season friendly.

Elliott Embleton, who was on loan at Blackpool last season, has taken the number eight shirt, while Bailey Wright has switched from number five to 26, the number he originally wore during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats remain hopeful they can make more signings before the end of the transfer window, which will close at the end of August.

That is reflected in the squad numbers announcement, with numbers: two, five, seven, nine and 12 all vacant.

The biggest priority for Johnson is to sign some senior full-backs for the new season

Here are Sunderland squad numbers in full:

1 Lee Burge

3 Tom Flanagan

4 Corry Evans

6 Callum Doyle

8 Elliot Embleton

10 Aiden O'Brien

11 Lynden Gooch

13 Luke O'Nien

14 Ross Stewart

15 Carl Winchester

18 Ellis Taylor

19 Arbenit Xhemajli

20 Anthony Patterson

21 Alex Pritchard

22 Will Grigg

23 Jack Diamond

24 Dan Neil

25 Ollie Younger

26 Bailey Wright

27 Josh Hawkes

28 Aiden McGeady

