Sunderland prepare for more signings as 2021/22 squad numbers are announced ahead of Wigan Athletic clash
Sunderland have announced their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season – with new signings expected to fill some of the vacant slots.
The Black Cats have made three new signings so far this summer, with Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and Corry Evans joining the club.
Pritchard will take the number 21 shirt following his arrival from Huddersfield, while Manchester City loanee Doyle will wear number six.
Evans has been named Sunderland’s captain for the 2021/22 campaign and has been handed the number four jersey.
Elliott Embleton, who was on loan at Blackpool last season, has taken the number eight shirt, while Bailey Wright has switched from number five to 26, the number he originally wore during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats remain hopeful they can make more signings before the end of the transfer window, which will close at the end of August.
That is reflected in the squad numbers announcement, with numbers: two, five, seven, nine and 12 all vacant.
The biggest priority for Johnson is to sign some senior full-backs for the new season
Here are Sunderland squad numbers in full:
1 Lee Burge
3 Tom Flanagan
4 Corry Evans
6 Callum Doyle
8 Elliot Embleton
10 Aiden O'Brien
11 Lynden Gooch
13 Luke O'Nien
14 Ross Stewart
15 Carl Winchester
18 Ellis Taylor
19 Arbenit Xhemajli
20 Anthony Patterson
21 Alex Pritchard
22 Will Grigg
23 Jack Diamond
24 Dan Neil
25 Ollie Younger
26 Bailey Wright
27 Josh Hawkes
28 Aiden McGeady