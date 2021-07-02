The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a summer move away from Gresty Road, with a number of League One sides rumoured to be interested.

As well as the Black Cats, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers have all been credited with an interest in the forward.

Dale has a year remaining on his contract with Crewe and manager David Artell has remained steadfast in his stance that the wide player will not be sold unless the club’s valuation – believed to be around £1million – is hit.

Artell has also stated his belief that any move to a fellow League One club would be a ‘sideways’ move for the player.

And Dale himself isn’t pushing for a move, and says he is happy in the North West.

Speaking to Crewe’s official website, he said: “It's a compliment especially when people are saying there is some quite big teams interested, but I'm a Crewe player and I'll continue to work hard and do the best I can for this team.

“I'm happy to be here and I am going to keep playing as hard as I can for this club.

“Until the gaffer comes to me and says we have accepted an offer it doesn't really matter,” he added.

"It’s just speculation and I am only focussed on getting as fit and sharp as I can be for the start of the season.”

