Sunderland players get in the Ryder Cup spirit by taking on fans in golf challenge

Inspired by the start of the Ryder Cup, a group of Sunderland players got in the swing of things by taking on fans from ALS Fanzine in a range of golf challenges.

Ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup between Europe and United States, the Sunderland players took to the course to test their skills.

First team players Chris Maguire, Adam Matthews and goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin took on fans in the golf challenge and you can watch the action unfold in the video above.

Jack Ross said: "Under the new ownership there has been a shift towards re-engagement with supporters across the club, as owners they have worked hard at that.

"As a manager, I have always been happy to do that. Sometimes players need a bit of encouragement but because we've set the tone, the players are buying into that.

"There were a few good golfers in that group and it wasn't the strongest ones selected!"