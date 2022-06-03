Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stopper joined the club on loan from Bayern Munich last summer and was first choice under Lee Johnson.

However, after the arrival of Alex Neil, Hoffmann was unseated by Anthony Patterson.

With the clause to convert his loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent deal automatically not triggered, it looks unlikely that Sunderland will pursue a deal for Hoffmann.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Ron-Thorben Hoffmann of Sunderland gives instructions during the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland at Hillsborough Stadium on November 02, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on Instagram, Hoffmann said: “Dear SAFC supporters. “I just wanted to say THANK YOU for everything you’ve done for me and for us as a team this season.

"It was such a crazy year but we finished the season with the promotion. I am proud that I played my part and helped the club to get out of that league.

It was a big honor to wear the Sunderland shirt! From now on I will support the club on their way back to the top. All the best and a big big thank you again! Thorben"

Neil Critchley leaves Blackpool

In other news Neil Critchley, head coach of Sunderland’s Championship rivals Blackpool, has left his post to join Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Aston Villa.

The 43-year-old led Blackpool to promotion from League One during his first full season at the helm via the play-offs with loanee Elliot Embleton in the team.

Critchley then managed them successfully to a mid-table position last term and was previously at Liverpool’s academy in 2013 and coached the under-18s and under-23s teams.