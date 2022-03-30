Loading...
Sunderland players celebrate.

Sunderland player ratings based on the season so far as Alex Neil's side target a strong end to the campaign

Sunderland have seven league games remaining this season after an up and down campaign – but which players have stood out for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:07 pm

After a promising start, the club’s automatic promotion hopes evaporated at the start of this year, while head coach Lee Johnson was dismissed in January.

The club are now aiming to secure a play-off place under new boss Alex Neil, yet the margin for error is slim.

This season has seen several younger players receive a chance to impress, though, including some academy graduates.

We’ve take a closer look at how each player has fared this season assessing the performances of those who have made at least five league starts:

1. Thorben Hoffmann - C

After signing for Sunderland in August the German was the club's first-choice goalkeeper under Lee Johnson. While there were some impressive displays, Hoffmann's performances were mixed and he has since lost his place to Anthony Patterson.

Photo: JPI Media

2. Anthony Patterson - B

Patterson has only made 13 league starts for Sunderland this season but has been selected in every game under Alex Neil. The 21-year-old has quietly gone about his business, keeping four clean sheets in his last five matches.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Callum Doyle - B

While the Manchester City loanee has been taken out of the side in recent weeks, it should be remembered what a key player he was earlier in the season. Doyle, 18, earned praise for his ability in possession as well as his maturity after stepping up to senior football.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Bailey Wright - B

After starting the season out of the side, the Australian international has helped shore things up at the back and been a key player since Neil's arrival.

Photo: JPI Media

Alex NeilSunderlandLee JohnsonBlack CatsRichard Mennear
