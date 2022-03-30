After a promising start, the club’s automatic promotion hopes evaporated at the start of this year, while head coach Lee Johnson was dismissed in January.
The club are now aiming to secure a play-off place under new boss Alex Neil, yet the margin for error is slim.
This season has seen several younger players receive a chance to impress, though, including some academy graduates.
We’ve take a closer look at how each player has fared this season assessing the performances of those who have made at least five league starts:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Page 1 of 5