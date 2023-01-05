News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland U21s boss Graeme Murty

Sunderland player ratings as U21s side are beaten by Wolves in Premier League Cup fixture

Sunderland’s under-21s side ended their Premier League Cup campaign with a heavy 4-1 defeat against Wolves at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare?

By Joe Nicholson
8 minutes ago

An Owen Hesketh hat-trick, including one from the penalty spot, followed Harvey Griffiths’ opener to give the visitors an unassailable lead before half-time.

Michael Spellman managed to pull a goal back after the break when he converted Ethan Kachosa’s cross from the right.

Kachosa was then sent off for Sunderland when he received a second yellow card for a late tackle three minutes from time.

Here’s how each player fared for the young Black Cats:

1. Adam Richardson - 5

Was left exposed in the first half as Wolves scored four. Made a couple of sharp saves and collected a few crosses. 5

2. Ethan Kachosa - 4

Delivered the cross as Spellman pulled a goal back but was sent off for a late tackle which resulted in a second yellow card. 4

3. Oliver Bainbridge - 5

Was too hesitant in the first half as Wolves were allowed too much space. Was able to settle after the break. 5

4. Cameron Jessup - 4

Conceded the penalty and allowed Wolves’ attacking players too much space in the box. Was forced off with an injury in the second half. 4

