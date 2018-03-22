Sunderland plan new long-term deals for duo plus Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United make headlines

Chris Coleman is keen to tie down promising Sunderland duo Joel Asoro and Josh Maja to long-term deals.

Sunderland were quick to tie young midfielder Ethan Robson, 21, who was due to be out of contract this summer, down to a new two-year deal after breaking into the first team this season.

Sunderland striker Joel Asoro.

Strike duo Maja and Asoro are under contract until July 2019, but after the impact they’ve had this season Coleman is keen to get their futures resolved long-term.

"Obviously, Joel and Josh, we see their future as being here and the best thing for them is to stay with us and progress," said Coleman.

"We want to give both players long term deals, and I think both of them want to stay and play.

"They are young but they will get better, hopefully with us."

