Sunderland pair handed England call-ups as Benji Kimpioka is nominated for award

Sunderland youngsters Bali Mumba and Elliot Emblton have been called-up to England's youth teams ahead of next week's international break.

Mumba,16, has been named in the England under-18s squad for the second time in succession, after making his debut for Neil Dewsnip’s side last month.

The midfielder helped the team win the Limoges Tournament in France, after they won three games out of three to lift the title in September.

Most of the squad will remain the same ahead of this month's games against Sweden and the Czech Republic on October 11 and 15 respectively, with both games set to take place at St George's Park.

Meanwhile, Embleton, who signed for League Two side Grimsby on loan in August, has been included in England's under-20s squad.

Paul Simpson's side will face Italy on October 11 at AFC Fylde before travelling to Dynamo Ceske to take on the Czech Republic on October 15.

Back in August, the 19-year-old was nominated for the UEFA Goal of the Season award, after a stunning strike against Turkey at the European Under-19 Championships in July.

Meanwhile, Sunderland teenager Benjamin Kimpioka,18, has been nominated for September’s Premier League 2, Division 2, Player of the Month award.

Kimpioka has been a standout performer for Elliott Dickman's under-23s side this campaign, and earned his first call-up to the Sunderland senior side on Tuesday night.

The Swedish forward made his league debut for the Black Cats, after coming off the bench during the 2-2 draw with Peterborough.

